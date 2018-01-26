× Police searching for person who fled from crash after car chase

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police are searching for a juvenile after a car chase ended in a crash.

According to Captain Keith Kimball with the Bettendorf Police Department, an officer started following a vehicle that was believed to be stolen at 39th and State Street on Friday morning, January 26th. The car being followed started driving at a higher speed and it turned into a chase.

An officer positioned at 16th Street and State Street was out of their vehicle putting out stop sticks, when Kimball says, the car swerved in an attempt to hit the officer.

The pursuit ended in a crash at Wood Lane and Greenwood Avenue. Kimball said at that point, the people inside the car got out and fled, turning the vehicle pursuit into a foot chase. Two juveniles were captured but police were still searching for a third juvenile. The person they are looking for is described as a tall black male; authorities were unsure whether or not this person would be armed.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call the Bettendorf Police Department.

The Davenport Police Department was assisting Bettendorf police in the investigation. A K-9 unit was on scene as well.