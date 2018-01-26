× Missing Moline woman suffering from dementia has been found

Update: The Moline Police Department said Cheryl Ewert has been located. According to a post on Facebook she is being reunited with her family.

MOLINE, Illinois — A woman suffering from dementia has been reported missing.

According to the Moline Police Department 60-year-old Cheryl Ewert wandered from her home in the 4800 block of 27th Avenue.

She was last seen near Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities around 11:45 a.m., police said.

Cheryl is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, with short brown hair. She may have been wearing a maroon jacket or a Chicago Cubs jacket.

If you have any information on Cheryl’s whereabouts, call the Moline Police at 309-797-0401.