North Scott has a big 4th quarter on their way to a 60-54 win over Pleasant Valley. The Lady Lancers win puts them in a tied for first in the MAC.
North Scott Girls rallies late to beat Pleasant Valley
-
Pleasant Valley Gets Big Win To Take 1st In The MAC
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
North Scott wins 6th straight game
-
Lady Spartans race past North Scott
-
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Clinton
-
-
Pleasant Valley Picks Up Big Road Win
-
Pleasant Valley stays in MAC race with win over Assumption
-
North Scott ready for big district showdown
-
Pleasant Valley stays undefeated with big win over West
-
Pleasant Valley executes game plan to perfection
-
-
Pleasant Valley defense shines in win
-
Pleasant Valley wins low scoring game
-
Pleasant Valley Rolls To A Big Win Over Muscatine