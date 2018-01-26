NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Valentine’s Day For Your Favorite Furry Friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I love a lot of things, but I REALLY love dogs. So, this week on Nailed It Or Failed It, we are showing you a few ways you can celebrate (wo)man's best friend this Valentine's Day!

First, why not make your favorite furry friend a Valentine or make one on their behalf? This "I Ruff You" Valentine is easy and affordable to make. All you need are a bunch of foam sheets, some scissors, some glue, and you're in business. Click the video above to see how we put it all together!

Second, if you're looking for a gift for your dog this Valentine's Day - try these No-Bake Dog Treats. They only take a few ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen. I'm definitely going to make some of these for Zuno... and maybe trick my husband, Zach, into trying one too.

Here's the issue. Even though these treats are absolutely edible, I was not about to make Eric and Jon try them out. I've put them through enough. Don't believe me? Here's some more proof. Instead, we surprised everyone with a puppy! Lindsay Hocker from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center came into our kitchen to promote their newest fundraiser, Puppy Break! Click the video below to see how you can participate and see our Cocktail of the Week, the Pink Poodle!

Happy Valentine's Day to all my fellow dog-lovers out there!