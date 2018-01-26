Monmouth United wins pool play game in the LTC Tournament.
Monmouth United picks up pool win over West Central
-
Galva beats Ridgewood in pool play of LTC Tournament
-
United Township races past Galesburg
-
Monmouth College wins OT thriller to wins conference title
-
Davenport West wins battle of Davenport
-
Mercer County holds off Monmouth United
-
-
Fulton Picks Up Road Win Over Erie
-
Police: Oregon man arrested after flying 200 pounds of pot into Monmouth, IL airport
-
Bettendorf holds off West for 1-point win
-
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
The Score Sunday – Genesis Shootout Pairings, Pv Cross Country, Monmouth-Roseville Soccer
-
-
Camanche boys roll to another big win
-
Bettendorf scores 2 point win over Davenport West
-
Bettendorf girls hold off Central in close game