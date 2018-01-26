Iowa initiative aims to make biking safer for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Activists are working to make biking safer for children.

In 2017, five children under age 18 were killed while on a bike in Iowa, according to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition's crash reports; two adults were killed in crashes.

In an effort to keep kids safe on their bikes, Iowa Safe Routes to School is working with a national movement called "Vision Zero," according to a report by WHO. Safe Routes to School is an initiative to encourage children to be active, in ways like biking or walking to school, but maintaining safety at the same time. Vision Zero is a network aiming to prevent traffic collisions.

"...we believe that all of us - whether driving, walking, bicycling, using a wheelchair, or riding transit - have a right to safe mobility," says the Vision Zero network.