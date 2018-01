The popular donut company “Hurts Donut” has given its fans a pretty big clue that Hurts may be opening a location in the Quad Cities.

A tweet sent out by Hurts Donut Co. lists seven locations and says “Seeya Soon!”

Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Colorado Springs, Memphis, Nashville, Quad Cities, Omaha, Waco Seeya Soon!๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿฉ๐Ÿฉ๐Ÿฉ — Hurts Donut Co. (@hurtsdonutco) January 26, 2018

More confirmation was available in a Facebook post that listed the Quad Cities as a location either “under contract, in construction or in the works…”

No word yet on when or where the donut gods will smile upon the QC, but we’re already celebrating.