How to get a puppy to come visit you at work (not clickbait)

MILAN, Illinois -- Playing with a puppy during work hours and contributing to a good cause at the same time... sound like heaven? It's a Puppy Break!

Lindsay Hocker from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center visited us in the studio Friday, January 26th to show us what a Puppy Break looks like.

The break-time visits help socialize puppies that aren't quite ready for adoption but need to be socialized, they give hard-working Quad Citizens a mid-work distraction, and the money raised goes to help save animal lives.

To book a Puppy Break, which is a 15-minute visit from two puppies, the QCAWC asks for at least a $100 donation. Businesses booking a Puppy Break must be within a 20-minute drive of the shelter because of time constraints.

Time slots are limited to noon and 2 p.m. Call 309-787-6830 ext. 14 to book your break.

Lindsay Hocker from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center

