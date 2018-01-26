Galva holds on for 2-point win over Ridgewood.
Galva beats Ridgewood in pool play of LTC Tournament
-
Annawan boys roll to another LTC win
-
Mercer County undefeated in the LTC
-
Mercer County earns big LTC road win
-
North scores 3-point win over Assumption
-
Bureau Valley beats Princeton to advance to Championship in Colmone Classic
-
-
Orion beats rival Sherrard on Hall of Fame Night
-
Alleman beats Orion by 21 to win Tournament Title
-
Bettendorf holds off West for 1-point win
-
Bettendorf scores 2 point win over Davenport West
-
Rockridge beats rival Sherrard
-
-
Durant beats rival Wilton
-
West central keeps playoff hopes alive
-
Davenport West wins battle of Davenport