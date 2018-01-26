Davenport Central holds home court beating Clinton 61-49.
Davenport Central gets back in the win column with win over Clinton
Davenport West wins battle of Davenport
Bettendorf girls hold off Central in close game
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport
Bettendorf scores 2 point win over Davenport West
Davenport North Girls beat Clinton
Davenport West holds serve at home over Assumption
Davenport West Scores Big Win Over Muscatine At Home
Muscatine gets road win at Davenport Central
Bettendorf holds off West for 1-point win
Bettendorf Holds On For A Two Point Win
Davenport North rolls to big win over Burlington
North Scott scores 50 in playoff win
Galesburg scores close win over United Township