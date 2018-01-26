Camanche rolls to a 79-43 win over Mid-Prairie.
Camache with the hot hand from outside to beat Mid-Prairie
-
Muscatine girls open up big lead on their way to win
-
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport
-
Camanche Rolls To A Big Win Over Durant
-
Camanche boys roll to another big win
-
Princeville cruises to 43-0 win
-
-
Moline opens up big lead to beat rival United Township
-
Annawan-Wethersfield wins in overtime
-
Davenport North rolls to big win over Burlington
-
Durant beats rival Wilton
-
North scores 3-point win over Assumption
-
-
Sterling Newman with fast start in win over St. Bede
-
Midwest economy showing signs of strength
-
Bureau Valley beats Princeton to advance to Championship in Colmone Classic