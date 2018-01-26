54 Moline High School students named ‘Illinois State Scholars’

MOLINE, Illinois — Dozens of Moline High School students have been recognized as 2018 Illinois State Scholars.

The honor is given through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and 54 Moliners received the title at a ceremony on December 19th. The program recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement.

The program’s Executive Director Andrew Davis explained that making superb grades in high school can really lay the groundwork for future success.

“Illinois State Scholars are among the best and the brightest in our state’s high schools, and we salute them, their families, and the teachers and staff at Moline High School for this stellar achievement,” said Davis.

Though the students do not get a monetary reward with their recognition, they are encouraged to mention their scholar status on college and scholarship applications.