× When the Government Bridge will be closed for repairs

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois — Repairs on the Government Bridge will prompt two bouts of daily closures at the end of January and beginning of February.

The first set of daily closures will be from Monday January 29th though Wednesday, January 31st. The second will be from Wednesday February 7th through Friday, February 9th. The closures each day will last from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Drivers will not have access to the bridge during the stretches of repair, but pedestrians will still be able to cross.

Monday – 29th Tuesday – 30th Wednesday – 31st Closed

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Closed

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Closed

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday – 7th Thursday – 8th Friday – 9th Closed

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Closed

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Closed

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.