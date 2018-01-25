We want to play your Valentine’s Day message on air!

Good Morning Quad Cities wants to air a special message to your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14th.

If you would like to give a shout out on the day of love, email us your video and we may play it sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. during our morning newscast.

The best videos will have a clear look and sound and under 20 seconds. Make your video as funny, sappy, or entertaining as you would like. Just remember, no proposals please! Save proposals for our Valentine’s Day Proposal Contest!

Email your submission by Monday, February 12th at 5 p.m. to “news@wqad.com” with “GMQC Valentine’s Day” in the subject line.

Some videos that don’t make air will be posted to our website WQAD.com.