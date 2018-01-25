× Warmer winds continue… more seasonal temperatures by Sunday

Great to see the sunshine today and a nice bounce in temperatures too as the mercury jumped well into the 40s. A light southerly wind today will continue tonight before picking up a bit come Friday as temperatures will be the week’s warmest with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will be slowly increasing later that day and into the night as a cold front sweeps on through. Shower chances look slim as the front will be starving for moisture. The passage of the front will quickly return the sunshine on Saturday as westerly winds slightly cool off our temperatures into the mid to upper 40s.

The skies will remain fairly bright both Sunday and Monday but the temperatures will have more of a seasonal chill with highs around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

