Unity Christian shut down again due to illnesses

FULTON, Illinois – Unity Christian Schools are shutting down because too many kids are sick.

The Friday, January 26, 2018 shutdown is the second time in a week classes have been canceled at the private school in Fulton. School officials say the preschool and daycare will be open Friday.

Unity Christian says athletic events are also cancelled on Friday, with a youth sports event and a worship night event canceled for Saturday, January 27.

Unity Christian posted this on its web site: