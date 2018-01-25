Schools across Illinois struggle to find substitute teachers

Some school officials are recruiting substitute teachers by posting on social media, attending job fairs and asking parents for help. Several are offering substitute teachers more money.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the association suggests policy changes at the state level could help schools recruit more substitute teachers.

The association recommends amending the Teachers’ Retirement System. Retired teachers are limited in how often they can work and still receive pension payments.

The association says increasing the number of days and hours that retirees can work would “significantly” relieve pressure on schools.