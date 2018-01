Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denise and Johnnie were in the kitchen with Hannah Eddy, owner of Nourished Lettering.

They worked on different lettering styles for home decor and greeting cards.

Nourished Lettering Upcoming Events:

March 6th - Hand Lettering 101 Workshop with Nourished Lettering @ Crafted QC

March 13th - Watercolor + Hand Lettering Shelby Ashlyn Art & Nourished Lettering @ Crafted QC

April 10th - Hand Lettering 101 Workshop with Nourished Lettering @ Me & Billy