Moline Sam’s Club closing permanently Friday evening

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Sam's Club store in Moline is heading into its final hours for shoppers.

The closure is part of a corporate decision to close 63 Sam's Club stores across the country. There will be about 150 people left without jobs from this local store closure.

Customers have told WQAD News 8 that they are upset about the closure and find it inconvenient.

According to Sam's Club's terms and conditions website, any member is allowed to take a refund on their membership fee "at any time." You can request a membership refund either in person at any Sam's Club store, by calling 888-746-7726 or by visiting their website to manage your membership.

There are about 600 stores nationwide that are still open, including the location in Davenport.

Shoppers have until 6 p.m. Friday, January 26th to visit the Moline store before it closes for good.