Moline posts job opening for school crossing guard

MOLINE, Illinois — Nearly one week after a child was hit by a car near John Deere Middle School, the city has posted a job listing for a school crossing guard.

The open position was listed as “new” on the city’s website as of Thursday, January 25th. The salary is listed as $20 daily and is considered seasonal work.

The job listing did not indicate the exact location where the crossing guard would be positioned.

Click here for job details and information on how to apply.

