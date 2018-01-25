Jason Marquis focuses on family as daughter battles Leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bureau Valley Basketball Coach Jason Marquis and his wife Stephanie got the news their 2-year old daughter Marissa had Leukemia. They would spend 20 days in a hospital in Peoria while their daughter received treatment. Jason decided to step down as Head Basketball Coach at Bureau Valley to be with his family. Marissa's went into remission a month after the diagnoses. Now she has weekly checkups to make sure the treatments are still working.

Jason has started to be more active with the basketball team over the last month, but is not ready to commit back to the team full time.