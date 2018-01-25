Clinton Police ramp up patrols near Walmart, Hobby Lobby

CLINTON, Iowa — Police are ramping up patrols where there have been recent incidents of people being approached by “suspicious subjects,” according the the Clinton Police Department.

The police department said recent social media posts have been describing these incidents near Walmart and Hobby Lobby, which are both located on 25th Street.  More officers will be on patrol in that area, per the chief’s orders.

If you’ve been involved in one of these incidents or if you’ve seen any, you are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.

 