Warming on cue the next couple of days… Friday's your week's warmest

Finally saw some breaks of sunshine this afternoon which was just enough to climb temperatures above the freezing mark. Those same temperatures will only drop around the upper 20s as light southeast winds take over.

A breezy southerly wind will then blow in through the course of tomorrow as daytime will quickly warm near 50 degrees. That wind will get even stronger and thus a touch warmer by Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

We keep it sunny throughout this period until more clouds roll in Friday night into Saturday. This is part of a weak front that could squeeze out a passing sprinkle or light shower but given the lack of moisture I see the chances look pretty low.

The passage of this front will cool things off just a bit with 40s on Sunday replaced with 30s both Sunday and Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

