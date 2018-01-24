× Texas woman sentenced to prison for fatal Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Texas woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal Davenport crash in January of 2017.

The Quad-City Times reports that 58-year-old Lauria Lee Kelly, of Alvarado, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday in Scott County District Court after being found guilty in December of vehicular homicide.

Police say Kelly was speeding and had run at least two stop lights on 2nd Street when her pickup truck hit a car, killing 53-year-old Cynthia Elaine Jones, of Davenport, who was driving the car.

Kelly also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Jones’ family.