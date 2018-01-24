Stop sign placed to make safer intersection near John Deere Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Crews were out at an intersection near John Deere Middle School placing a temporary stop sign to make the area more safe.

After a child was hit by a car at the 12th Street, 21st Avenue intersection near the school on Friday morning, January 19th, parents and area neighbors brought their concerns to the city.

Related: Moline woman says her adrenaline kicked in when she helped lift car off girl who was hit by vehicle

At a meeting Tuesday evening, January 23rd, city leaders agreed to put in temporary safety measures, like the removable stop sign, while they find a more permanent solution.