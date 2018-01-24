Student emails every Claudia at university after accidentally swiping left on Tinder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Missouri college student went to extreme lengths to correct his Tinder fail, and his search for “Claudia” has gone viral.

Hayden Moll, a student at Missouri State, was using the popular dating app Tinder when he swiped the wrong way on a photo of a cute girl named Claudia, according to WDAF. Because Tinder doesn't allow users to go back, Moll brainstormed another way to pursue his dream girl.

The college student sent an email to every Missouri State student named Claudia - that's more than 40 women.

"I accidentally swiped left on a Claudia's profile (left is bad) and I really wanted to swipe right," Moll wrote in his email.

He went on to describe the profile before adding, "I'm just asking, if this is your profile that I described, please message me back."

Within hours the right Claudia posted a screenshot of the email Moll sent along with a screenshot of her Tinder profile to Twitter.

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

In less than three days, it picked up more than 28,000 retweets and more than 160,000 likes.

Lots of people and companies have shared the story, but a T-shirt company called Five Pound Apparel may have one of the best responses to the story. They created a T-shirt that says "I'll be your Claudia." They said they created the T-shirt for all the new Hayden and Claudia fans who think his search was the most romantic thing ever.

The T-shirt company also offered to pay Hayden and Claudia's first date.