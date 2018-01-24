Public swimming pool in Aledo in need of repairs

ALEDO, Illinois — Whether or not the swimming pool at Fenton Park will open for the summer of 2018 hinges on an assessment of repairs the facility needs.

According to a report by WRMJ, unless the repairs are done, the pool won’t be able to open. An assessment is planned for February.

It was not clear what kind of repairs were needed at the pool, which was built in the late 1930s. WRMJ reported that the pool is managed by the Mercer County YMCA, and is part of the Aledo Park District.

The park is located on the south side of Aledo off of SE 2nd Avenue.