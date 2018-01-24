Missouri man accused of shooting Davenport woman in the arm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Missouri man has been accused of shooting and injuring a Davenport woman.

Police were called to the Gas Depot shortly before noon Wednesday, January 24th, where there was an injured 23-year-old woman. According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, she had been shot just one block away, in the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive.

According to the affidavit, as the woman drove by on Heatherton Drive, 23-year-old Derris Swift fired multiple rounds into the vehicle "with the intent to injure or provoke fear." The woman ended up getting shot in her right arm and the passenger side of the vehicle was hit with multiple gunshots.

Police said the woman taken to a hospital and needed surgery, but the injury was not life-threatening.

Swift, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the police report.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call 563-326-6125.