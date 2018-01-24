× Meet Moline High School’s new principal starting with the 2018-2019 school year

MOLINE, Illinois — Leaders with the Moline-Coal Valley school district selected a new principal to take over during the summer of 2018.

At a meeting in late January, the Board of Education approved Mrs. Trista Sanders to become the Moline High School principal.

Currently, Sanders serves as the assistant principal for curriculum, instruction, and assessment at Moline High School. Previously she was a counselor and English teacher at the school.

Sanders, a graduate of Moline High School, went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in secondary education at the University of Illinois, and earned a Master’s in counseling from Western Illinois University.

“Mrs. Sanders is a proven leader,” said Superintendent Lanty McGuire. “Trista is student-centered, and she is committed to enhancing the educational and extracurricular experiences for all Moline High School students. Mrs. Sander’s leadership qualities and leadership experiences are what we

need to lead Moline High School to the next level.”

Sanders will replace the current principal Mr. Dan McGuire, who is retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. Sanders first day will be July 1st.