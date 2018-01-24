Happ Homecoming important on and off the court

It's not home, but for Wisconsin'sEthan Happ Iowa City as close as you get.  Dozens of family, friends, and fans made the 1 hour drive west to Iowa City to watch Happ take on the Hawkeyes.  The All-American didn't disappoint, poring in 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.  Happ also held an impromptu meet and greet withfans after an 85-67 loss to the Hawkeyes.