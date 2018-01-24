Happ Homecoming important on and off the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not home, but for Wisconsin'sEthan Happ Iowa City as close as you get. Dozens of family, friends, and fans made the 1 hour drive west to Iowa City to watch Happ take on the Hawkeyes. The All-American didn't disappoint, poring in 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. Happ also held an impromptu meet and greet withfans after an 85-67 loss to the Hawkeyes.