Gunshot victim hospitalized after reports of gunfire and screaming in Colona

COLONA, Illinois — A shooting left one person injured, according to the Colona Police Department.

Shortly after gunfire and screaming was reported, police got word that a male with a gunshot wound to the chest was being driven to the hospital by private vehicle. This happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, January 23rd.

Once officers met with the injured person at the 7-11 in Colona, which is listed as being on 1st Avenue, he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The injured person was in the ICU and listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police have not released names of those involved or the location of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.