Funeral arrangements set for father and son who died in Preemption, Illinois fire

PREEMPTION, Illinois -- Funeral arrangements have been made for the father and son who lost their lives in a house fire in rural Preemption, Illinois.

Matthew Phelps and his four-year-old son Kash died after their home caught fire late Sunday night, January 21st.

Click here to read the obituaries for Matthew and for Kash.

The visitation was set for Thursday, January 25th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island. The funeral was set for Friday at 10 a.m. the same location.

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home is located at 3030 7 Ave., Rock Island.