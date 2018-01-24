× Fire truck on fire briefly closes portion of I-74 in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Illinois — An Illinois State trooper came upon a sight that the department is calling “ironic,” a fire truck on fire.

The burning truck on eastbound Interstate 74 was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 24th, according to a post on the Illinois State Police District 7’s Facebook page. The truck was on the side of the road at Mile Marker 59, south of Knoxville.

The road was shut down briefly as crews came to put out the fire, the police said. There were no injuries.