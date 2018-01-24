Cross river rivalries returning to Q.C. High School football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has ruled to allow schools to schedule out of state football games. The decision gives schools in the Quad City are the opportunity to play teams from across the river. Moline's Mike Morrissey confirmed that the Maroons have already gotten out of their week 2 contract and are efforting to add a game with Pleasant Valley. A week 3 matchup with Davenport Central could follow as well.