Student armed with knife prompts school lockdown, ends in police chase

MACOMB, Illinois -- A high school was put on lockdown when a student armed with a knife was threatening staff and students, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Deputies were called to West Prairie High School in McDonough County around 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 23rd. Illinois State Police said the juvenile that was reportedly threatening people fled the school.

Deputies found the juvenile in a reportedly stolen truck "and engaged in a pursuit in an effort to apprehend him," according to the police statement. The pursuit started in McDonough County, went into Henderson County and ended in Warren County. Police took the juvenile into custody in a farm field south of Cameron, Illinois.

Police said several squad cars were damaged in the pursuit as the juvenile either rammed or tried to ram the vehicles.

There were no reported injuries. As a safety precaution, the West Central School District in Henderson County was locked down during the pursuit.