Shipping and postage rates increase as 2018 begins

Within a month’s time, three major shipping companies announced rate increases: UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

UPS and FedEx both increased rates by about 4.9% and USPS was about 3.9% for shipping services and 1.9% for mailing services (First-Class 1 oz. letter stamps and metered letters rose one-cent each). These increases took affect December 24th, 2017, January 1st, 2018, and January 21st, 2018, respectively.

For small businesses these pennies could turn into big amounts of cash. Business Know How has 14 ways to minimize mailing and shipping costs, like using email instead of snail-mail or minding standard sized envelopes to avoid extra costs.

