School funding tops Illinois’ agenda for new legislative session

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- The state house returns to the city for the start of the 2018 legislative session Tuesday, January 23, and school funding will be at the top of the agenda again.

With the current school year past the halfway mark, the wait continues for Illinois' neediest schools. A formula change was signed into law in August of 2017, but a partial veto by Governor Bruce Rauner will have schools waiting even longer to get paid.

Governor Rauner wants school funding legislation to allow three dozen private schools to take part in a new federal scholarship program. Lawmakers can vote to accept or reject the Governor's changes. They could also not consider them at all, meaning the legislation would die.

