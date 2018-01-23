Parents to express concerns over Moline intersection after child is hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Days after a child was hit and pinned underneath a car while crossing at an intersection, parents and neighbors planned to talk with city leaders about solutions so a similar incident doesn't happen again.

The intersection in question is 12th Street and 21st Avenue, just east of John Deere Middle School. That's where a young girl was hit on Friday, January 19th.

Concerned parents say this intersection isn't safe because there is only one stop sign, no flashing lights, nor any crossing guard for kids going to school.

"I have watched the kids cross this street and it's the squealing tires, breaks, cars are flying through here at 35 mph when kids are trying to go to school," said parent Angela Tapia.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, parents and neighbors planned to meet at Moline City Hall to talk with city leaders about their frustrations and concerns about the intersection.

The city's meeting was set for 6 p.m. at the council chambers off of 16th Street.