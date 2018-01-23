Next surge of warm air still on track for later this week

More clouds than any real sunshine in our skies today as we just didn’t get much dryness aloft to scrape away the cloudiness. Throw in a northwest breeze and temperatures remained steady in the low to mid 30s throughout the day.

Some clouds are expected here and there this evening as overnight lows dip around the lower 20s.

Guarantee sunshine for the rest of the work week as temperatures are still on track to improve during this period. Wednesday’s highs in the upper 30s will warm in the upper 40s by Thursday before the warmest of the air is felt on Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

Clouds return that night which may lead to a shower or two on Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

