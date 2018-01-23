Moline would go to Quincy in a make up game beating the Blue Devils 48-37. Moline Senior Alannah Crompton reached 1000 points in her career in the game.
Moline wins at Quincy
-
Moline Volleyball claims share of Western Big 6 Title
-
Moline routs Quincy
-
Quincy picks up road win at Rock Island
-
Moline beats Quincy to stay perfect in WB6
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Moline needs overtime to beat rival Rock Island
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
-
Moline wins 7th straight game
-
Quincy Cruises Past Galesburg
-
-
U. T. comes up short to Quincy
-
Man proposes to girlfriend in front of thousands of QC hockey fans
-
Alleman falls to Quincy