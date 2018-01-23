Jury finds Dubuque man guilty of 2nd degree murder

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports jurors Monday found 25-year-old Fontae C. Buelow guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha J. Link on March 31, 2017, in Peosta. Prosecutors had charged Buelow with first-degree murder, which would have carried a mandatory life sentence if he’d been convicted.

Prosecutors claimed Buelow stabbed Link multiple times, but he maintained his innocence. He said Link assaulted him and then stabbed herself.

Buelow also was found guilty of cocaine possession.