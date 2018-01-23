Iowa knocks off Ethan Happ and Wisconsin Hear from Happ on his homecoming

Iowa gets their second win in the Big Ten beating Wisconsin 85-67. It was Iowa's first Big Ten win at home. This game was also a homecoming for Rockridge Alum and Wisconsin Junior Ethan Happ. After the game Happ talk with family and friends, he also talked with Matt Randazzo about playing in Iowa City and against his good friend Nicholas Baer.
