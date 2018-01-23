Government shutdown ends; funding approved through February 8th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- The government shutdown showdown is over for now.

President Donald Trump signed a bill Monday night, January 22nd that ended three days of deadlock and kept federal funds flowing through February 8.

Senate Democrats ended the shutdown after getting assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the GOP would pursue action on immigration, including possible work on a DACA fix. The Dems' liberal wing was furious about this; thinking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer caved and gave up all the leverage they had to help the Dreamers.

Plus, they said there was no guarantee that whatever the Senate came up with on immigration would be taken up in the House, which was full of hard-line GOP members opposed to any DACA deal.

CNN's Stephen Collinson said that yes, getting out of the shutdown so quickly was a win for President Trump, but it only delayed what would be one of the biggest decisions of his young presidency: whether to let 700,000 people brought to the US as children without proper documents stay.