Geneseo native appears on 1st episode of The Bachelor

GENESEO, Illinois -- Looking for love on reality TV didn't work out for a Quad City native.

Olivia Goethals, from Geneseo, appeared on just one episode of ABC's The Bachelor before bachelor Arie sent her home.

After Olivia's short stint on the show, Olivia went home and was back at her marketing job. She spoke with WQAD News 8's Denise Hnytka via Skype to talk about her experience on the show.

"I will be honest, I did cry and they didn't show it," Olivia said.

Olivia said she gave Arie a Matchbox car as a gift, since Arie is a racecar driver.

"We had a short conversation," she said. "I think people don't think he gave people a chance, but everyone talked to him."

She said the tears she shed weren't because of the one-day break-up, but because she was disappointed to miss out on the experience of getting to know him.

Her time on TV was cut to just hours, but the process to get on the show started months earlier, when she applied and got a call back in April of 2017.

Olivia said she joined the show not knowing who the bachelor would be.

"(Arie)'s not someone that I would try to impress just out and about. He's not my type I would say. But he is a gentleman and he is sweet," she said.