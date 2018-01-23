× Bettendorf counselor accused of sexual exploitation

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A counselor employed at a Bettendorf therapy center has been accused of sexual exploitation.

Police said 45-year-old Aracely Schutters was arrested Monday, January 22nd while she was leaving her place of employment.

The charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor/therapist stems from a situation that unfolded Monday evening, December 4, 2017, according to an affidavit from the District Court for Scott County. A woman who had sought emotional health counseling from Schutters at The Compass for about 18 months had allegedly been invited to Schutters’ home via text.

Before this, the affidavit said that the two women had never met outside of the office.

According to the affidavit, the woman got into Schutters’ hot tub, “with the intent of further discussing issues she had been dealing with earlier that day.” That’s where Schutters tried to encourage the woman to drink alcohol and engaged in unwanted kissing and touching of the client’s private areas.

The affidavit said that Schutters “stated something to the effect of “this is so wrong, I can’t be your counselor anymore.”” Schutters later apologized to the woman via texts and phone call for what happened in the hot tub.

In an interview with authorities, the affidavit said Schutters did admit to kissing the victim in the hot tub.

On The Compass’ website, Schutters was listed as an employee with 15 years of psychiatry experience.

Jail records show that Schutters was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon and bonded out Tuesday morning.