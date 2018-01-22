× Zombie Burger to close Iowa City location

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Zombie Burger and Shake Lab in Iowa City is set to close in early February.

The undead-themed eatery made the announcement on their Facebook page on January 19th, saying the restaurant would have its final day of service on Saturday, February 3rd.

In their Facebook post, the restaurant did confirm that their nearby location at the Coral Ridge Mall would remain open. All of the Zombie Burger locations will continue to accept gift cards.