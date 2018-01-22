Watch: Bird’s-eye view of Bettendorf development plans

BETTENDORF, Iowa — This virtual video shows developments that are expected to take shape starting summer of 2018.

The video, which was posted to Facebook on Monday, January 22nd, takes you over developments like the new I-74 Bridge, Bridge Lofts, Ascentra Credit Union’s headquarters, the Riverfront Jetty, and City Hall Plaza.

“This video is considered a working document, and other projects will be added in the future,” read a the city’s Facebook post.

The developments that appear in the video carry the following timeline:

Bridge Loft: 1st building June of 2018 / 2nd building December of 2018

City Hall Plaza: July of 2018

Riverfront Jetty: Summer of 2018

Ascentra Credit Union Headquarters: 2019

I-74 Bridge: 2021