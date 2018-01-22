× Unity Christian in Fulton cancels school Tuesday due to illness

FULTON, Illinois — A school in Whiteside County is closing its doors for a day due to illness.

Unity Christian School will not hold classes Tuesday, January 23rd, giving staff and students a day to “stay home, rest and recover” as they sanitize the school. The closure was announced both on the school’s website and Facebook page.

On Monday, January 22nd, more than 18% of the school’s population was out sick; that amount included students and several teachers.

Though school is cancelled, preschool and daycare will remain open Tuesday, but there will be no K-12 classes, no in-service, and no athletics.

“Please be in prayer for healing for our students and staff so that we can get back to doing Christ’s Kingdom work at Unity,” the announcement said.

The school was expected to open back up on Wednesday, January 24th.