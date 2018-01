× Two dogs rescued from basement of burning Moline home

MOLINE, Illinois — Two lucky dogs were rescued after a Moline home caught on fire.

Firefighters were greeted with flames and heavy smoke when they were called to a fire at 29th Street and 12th Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday, January 22nd.

There were no people home at the time, but two dogs were found in the basement and rescued.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.