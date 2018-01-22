× Student taken to hospital after school bus slides of icy road

BELLEVUE, Iowa — One student was taken to the hospital after a school bus slid off an ice-covered road and into a ditch.

There were seven students, one attendant and a driver on the bus when it slid off of High Bridge Road Monday, January 22nd around 6:40 a.m. According to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was trying to make a left-hand turn onto 343rd Avenue when ice caused the bus to slid into a ditch and roll onto its side.

One student was taken to a Dubuque hospital for evaluation, said the statement. The other students were all turned over to their parents. The driver and the attendant both refused treatment.

The yellow 2016 International bus, registered to the Dubuque Community School District sustained about $90,000 in damages. Secondarily, a fence that got damaged in the crash is estimated to cost about $750 in repairs.

There were no charges filed due to the icy roads.